Candriam S.C.A. Grows Position in Exelon Corporation $EXC

Candriam S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC - Free Report) by 66.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,001,357 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 798,748 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. owned 0.20% of Exelon worth $98,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 30.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 55,656 shares of the company's stock worth $2,728,000 after buying an additional 12,940 shares in the last quarter. Texas Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in Exelon by 1.5% during the first quarter. Texas Bank & Trust Co now owns 15,410 shares of the company's stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp grew its stake in Exelon by 1,004.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 25,635 shares of the company's stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 23,313 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Exelon by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 145,386 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,127,000 after acquiring an additional 9,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 323,119 shares of the company's stock worth $15,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.92% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered Exelon from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and dropped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Exelon in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Exelon from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Exelon in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Exelon from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $50.27.

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Exelon Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $46.80 on Friday. Exelon Corporation has a twelve month low of $42.47 and a twelve month high of $50.65. The stock has a market cap of $47.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.27.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 11.21%.The company had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Exelon has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.810-2.910 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Exelon Corporation will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. Exelon's dividend payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation NASDAQ: EXC is a Chicago-based energy company that operates primarily as a regulated electric and natural gas utility holding company. The company's businesses focus on the delivery of electricity and related services to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as investments in grid modernization, customer energy solutions and demand-side programs. Exelon's operations emphasize reliable service delivery, infrastructure maintenance and regulatory compliance across its utility footprint.

Formed in 2000 through the merger of Unicom and PECO Energy, Exelon historically combined generation and regulated utility businesses.

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