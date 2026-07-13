Candriam S.C.A. Has $11.65 Million Stock Holdings in Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM

Candriam S.C.A. reduced its position in shares of Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) by 72.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,464 shares of the wireless technology company's stock after selling 233,695 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.'s holdings in Qualcomm were worth $11,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Qualcomm by 116.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,356 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 9,343 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Qualcomm by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Qualcomm by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Qualcomm by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 5,778 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Qualcomm by 9.7% during the second quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company's stock.

Qualcomm Stock Performance

QCOM opened at $189.16 on Monday. Qualcomm Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $121.99 and a fifty-two week high of $259.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company's 50-day moving average is $209.59 and its 200 day moving average is $168.32.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $10.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.59 billion. Qualcomm had a return on equity of 42.11% and a net margin of 22.31%.The company's revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.85 EPS. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qualcomm announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 17th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the wireless technology company to buy up to 14.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Trending Headlines about Qualcomm

Here are the key news stories impacting Qualcomm this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 829 shares of Qualcomm stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.77, for a total transaction of $167,267.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Heather S. Ace sold 3,200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total value of $569,024.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 39,735 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,065,677.70. This trade represents a 7.45% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 19,221 shares of company stock worth $3,592,440 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on QCOM. Barclays upgraded shares of Qualcomm from an "underweight" rating to an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Evercore set a $179.00 price objective on Qualcomm in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Qualcomm from $190.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Qualcomm from $140.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Qualcomm from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Qualcomm currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $220.45.

View Our Latest Report on QCOM

About Qualcomm

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

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