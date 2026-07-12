Candriam S.C.A. Has $16.88 Million Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

Candriam S.C.A. increased its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Free Report) by 16.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,440 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 19,505 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.'s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $16,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $1,558,563,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 3,182.7% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,012,373 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $525,741,000 after buying an additional 3,890,146 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Arista Networks by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,878,360 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,032,302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934,098 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its position in Arista Networks by 86.0% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 4,240,951 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $520,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $198,285,000. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

ANET has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial set a $175.00 target price on Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and set a $181.00 price objective (up from $175.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Arista Networks from $176.00 to $173.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $195.00 target price (up from $184.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $187.63.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Arista Networks

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Kenneth Duda sold 17,333 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.42, for a total transaction of $2,971,222.86. Following the sale, the insider owned 12,976 shares in the company, valued at $2,224,345.92. This represents a 57.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 13,809 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.04, for a total value of $2,140,947.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 9,917 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,537,531.68. The trade was a 58.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,147,080 shares of company stock worth $513,396,642. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

More Arista Networks News

Here are the key news stories impacting Arista Networks this week:

Arista Networks Trading Up 1.5%

ANET traded up $2.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $187.46. 5,583,081 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,973,050. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $104.68 and a one year high of $189.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.05 billion, a PE ratio of 64.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $159.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.74.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 38.32%.Arista Networks's quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Arista Networks has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista's offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista's product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company's hardware platforms.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Free Report).

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