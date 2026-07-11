Candriam S.C.A. Has $42.88 Million Position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $MIRM

Candriam S.C.A. lessened its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM - Free Report) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 464,216 shares of the company's stock after selling 105,374 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. owned 0.76% of Mirum Pharmaceuticals worth $42,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Faithward Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC now owns 27,467 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,537,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company's stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 45.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 895 shares of the company's stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 46.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the company's stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000.

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Mirum Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 4.4%

Shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $122.13 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.73. The stock has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.25 and a 12 month high of $130.00.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($13.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($12.68). The company had revenue of $159.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.21 million. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 140.24% and a negative return on equity of 11.28%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. Research analysts predict that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.01 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings lowered Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Citizens Jmp boosted their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $143.40.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MIRM

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Christopher Peetz sold 30,000 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.84, for a total transaction of $2,875,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 194,309 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,622,574.56. This trade represents a 13.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Jolanda Howe sold 2,721 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $326,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 3,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $373,680. This represents a 46.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 65,315 shares of company stock valued at $6,991,928 in the last 90 days. 8.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for rare cholestatic liver diseases. The company's primary focus lies in addressing the unmet medical needs of patients suffering from genetic and progressive forms of pediatric liver disorders, where limited treatment options currently exist.

Mirum's lead product candidate, maralixibat (Livmarli), is an ileal bile acid transporter inhibitor designed to reduce systemic bile acid accumulation and alleviate associated pruritus and liver damage.

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