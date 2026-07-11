Candriam S.C.A. Has $46.14 Million Holdings in Trimble Inc. $TRMB

Candriam S.C.A. decreased its holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB - Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 707,290 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after selling 34,464 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A. owned 0.30% of Trimble worth $46,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRMB. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 193.6% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 323 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. DV Equities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trimble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Trimble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in Trimble during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in Trimble by 175.8% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 364 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company's stock.

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Trimble Stock Performance

Shares of TRMB opened at $52.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.40 and a 200 day moving average of $64.47. Trimble Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.92 and a 12 month high of $87.50.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. Trimble had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 12.38%.The business had revenue of $939.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $905.60 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Trimble's quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Trimble has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.470-3.640 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Mark David Schwartz sold 16,725 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total transaction of $1,120,742.25. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 19,668 shares in the company, valued at $1,317,952.68. The trade was a 45.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 7,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total transaction of $502,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 11,897 shares of the company's stock, valued at $796,385.18. This trade represents a 38.67% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders own 0.59% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Trimble from $97.00 to $87.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Trimble from $103.00 to $79.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Trimble from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Trimble from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Trimble from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $87.33.

Read Our Latest Report on TRMB

About Trimble

Trimble Inc NASDAQ: TRMB is a technology company that develops hardware, software and services to improve the productivity and connectivity of customers across the construction, agriculture, geospatial, transportation and logistics, and natural resources sectors. The company's offerings center on advanced positioning technologies — including GNSS/GPS receivers, inertial sensors and laser scanning — integrated with application-specific software and cloud services to enable precise measurement, modeling, machine control and workflow automation for field and office operations.

Trimble's product portfolio spans surveying and geospatial instruments (total stations, mobile mapping and terrestrial laser scanners), construction solutions (machine control systems, site positioning and estimating), agriculture systems (auto-steer, guidance and application-control platforms), and fleet and transportation telematics.

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