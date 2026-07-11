Candriam S.C.A. Has $57.93 Million Stock Position in American Express Company $AXP

Candriam S.C.A. decreased its position in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 30.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,504 shares of the payment services company's stock after selling 85,548 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.'s holdings in American Express were worth $57,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AXP. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Express by 6,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 67 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sfam LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the third quarter worth $28,000. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AXP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings cut American Express from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $415.00 price objective on American Express in a report on Friday, April 10th. DZ Bank upgraded American Express from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $375.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of American Express from $340.00 to $386.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $396.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $368.70.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on American Express

American Express Stock Performance

NYSE:AXP opened at $350.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $325.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $332.21. The stock has a market cap of $239.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.04. American Express Company has a 1-year low of $288.34 and a 1-year high of $387.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

American Express (NYSE:AXP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The payment services company reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.27. American Express had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 33.95%. The business had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.64 earnings per share. American Express's revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. American Express has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.300-17.900 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that American Express Company will post 17.67 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. American Express's dividend payout ratio is presently 23.71%.

American Express News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting American Express this week:

American Express Company Profile

American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.

American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co‑brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.

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