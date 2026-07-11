Candriam S.C.A. Has $64.11 Million Stake in Abbott Laboratories $ABT

Candriam S.C.A. lowered its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Free Report) by 38.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 624,438 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock after selling 394,377 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.'s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $64,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Conning Inc. increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 17.6% during the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 322,830 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock worth $33,145,000 after buying an additional 48,362 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,691,000. DMC Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 3,033 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. GreatBanc Trust CO raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. GreatBanc Trust CO now owns 3,790 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,141 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $121.00 to $113.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $137.00 to $115.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $118.42.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ABT

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

ABT opened at $93.97 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $81.97 and a 52-week high of $137.49. The business's fifty day moving average is $89.21 and its 200-day moving average is $103.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $163.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.61.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.99 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.380-5.580 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.310 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. Abbott Laboratories's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.59%.

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, CFO Philip P. Boudreau purchased 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $91.50 per share, with a total value of $201,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 2,200 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $201,300. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks acquired 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $92.65 per share, with a total value of $926,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 6,751,103 shares in the company, valued at $625,489,692.95. The trade was a 0.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories is a global healthcare company headquartered in Abbott Park, Illinois, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of medical products and services. Founded in 1888, Abbott operates through multiple business areas that focus on diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and established pharmaceuticals. The company supplies hospitals, clinics, laboratories, retailers and direct-to-consumer channels with products intended to diagnose, treat and manage a wide range of health conditions.

In diagnostics, Abbott provides laboratory and point-of-care testing platforms and assays used to detect infectious diseases, chronic conditions and biomarkers; its Alinity family of instruments and rapid-test solutions are examples of this capability.

See Also

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