Candriam S.C.A. Has $82.84 Million Stock Holdings in Wabtec $WAB

Candriam S.C.A. trimmed its stake in shares of Wabtec (NYSE:WAB - Free Report) by 25.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 331,492 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 115,526 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A. owned approximately 0.20% of Wabtec worth $82,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Wabtec during the 4th quarter worth approximately $409,039,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Wabtec by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,965,503 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $1,700,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,744 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Wabtec by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,069,340 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $659,939,000 after buying an additional 1,095,083 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Wabtec by 68.6% during the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,205,098 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $442,056,000 after buying an additional 896,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Wabtec by 360.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 885,197 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $188,945,000 after buying an additional 692,773 shares during the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Wabtec news, insider Sameer Gaur sold 1,082 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.50, for a total value of $285,107.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 11,985 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,158,047.50. This trade represents a 8.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rafael Santana sold 1,163 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.07, for a total value of $304,787.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 122,914 shares in the company, valued at $32,212,071.98. The trade was a 0.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 66,586 shares of company stock valued at $17,867,065 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.57% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on WAB. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $303.00 price target on shares of Wabtec in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $290.00 price objective (down from $300.00) on shares of Wabtec in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded Wabtec from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their target price for the company from $262.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on Wabtec from $283.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Wabtec from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $289.82.

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Wabtec Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE WAB opened at $261.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $44.37 billion, a PE ratio of 36.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.94. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $264.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.37. Wabtec has a 12-month low of $184.26 and a 12-month high of $284.91.

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Wabtec had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. Wabtec has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.250-10.650 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wabtec will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wabtec Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Wabtec's dividend payout ratio is presently 17.54%.

About Wabtec

Wabtec Corporation (Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation) is a global provider of equipment, systems and services for the rail industry. The company supplies products and solutions to freight railroads, transit agencies and other industrial operators, focusing on technologies that improve the performance, safety and efficiency of locomotives and rail networks. Wabtec's business spans new equipment manufacturing, aftermarket parts and services, and digital and control systems for rail operations.

Product and service offerings include locomotive systems and components, braking and air systems, propulsion and traction equipment, signaling and control technologies, and a range of aftermarket services such as maintenance, remanufacturing, parts distribution and fleet modernization.

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