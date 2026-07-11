Candriam S.C.A. Lowers Stake in Welltower Inc. $WELL

Candriam S.C.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL - Free Report) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 303,844 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 48,517 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.'s holdings in Welltower were worth $60,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Leonteq Securities AG raised its stake in Welltower by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Leonteq Securities AG now owns 125 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 124.6% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 137 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WELL shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Welltower in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and set a $238.00 price objective on shares of Welltower in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $228.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Welltower from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Tuesday. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $254.00 price target on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $234.72.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on WELL

Welltower Stock Down 0.3%

Welltower stock opened at $231.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.92 and a 1-year high of $239.10. The company has a market cap of $163.29 billion, a PE ratio of 114.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.77. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $216.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.97.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.34. Welltower had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 11.96%.The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Welltower's revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Welltower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.210-6.350 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. Welltower's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 146.53%.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc NYSE: WELL is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires and manages real estate serving the health care industry. The company specializes in healthcare infrastructure, owning and operating a diversified portfolio of senior housing, post-acute and long-term care communities, and outpatient medical properties. Welltower's assets are designed to support the delivery of health care services through a combination of leased properties, joint ventures, and other capital arrangements with health care operators and providers.

The company's property types include assisted living, memory care, independent living and skilled nursing facilities, as well as medical office buildings and other outpatient-care real estate such as ambulatory surgery centers and specialty clinics.

Further Reading

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