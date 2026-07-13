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Candriam S.C.A. Purchases New Position in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. $CLDX

Written by MarketBeat
July 13, 2026
Celldex Therapeutics logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Candriam S.C.A. purchased a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 278,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock, valued at approximately $8,846,000. Candriam S.C.A. owned 0.42% of Celldex Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CLDX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 1.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 43,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Celldex Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $42,000.

Celldex Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CLDX opened at $39.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.98 and a 200 day moving average of $30.04. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $19.72 and a one year high of $40.30.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.80 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CLDX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Celldex Therapeutics from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Sunday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Celldex Therapeutics from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $49.30.

View Our Latest Report on Celldex Therapeutics

Celldex Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapies for cancer and other serious diseases. The company's research platforms leverage novel antibody and vaccine technologies designed to engage the patient's immune system, with a particular emphasis on oncology and neurologic indications. Celldex's pipeline includes both monoclonal antibodies and biologic agents that seek to modulate immune responses or deliver targeted cytotoxic activity.

Among Celldex's lead product candidates is glembatumumab vedotin, an antibody–drug conjugate directed against the glycoprotein NMB (gpNMB) for the treatment of certain breast and skin cancers.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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