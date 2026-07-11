Candriam S.C.A. Raises Holdings in Amgen Inc. $AMGN

Candriam S.C.A. raised its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN - Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 395,351 shares of the medical research company's stock after purchasing an additional 3,616 shares during the quarter. Amgen accounts for 0.7% of Candriam S.C.A.'s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Candriam S.C.A. owned 0.07% of Amgen worth $139,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Amgen by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,838,826 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $17,949,296,000 after acquiring an additional 961,975 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,591,403 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $10,012,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287,310 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 23,097,711 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $7,560,249,000 after acquiring an additional 4,302,237 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,303,294 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $4,665,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,779 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $2,164,162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company's stock.

Amgen Price Performance

AMGN stock opened at $363.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $269.77 and a 1 year high of $391.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $344.81 and a 200 day moving average of $349.32. The company has a market cap of $196.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.41.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.77 by $0.38. Amgen had a return on equity of 137.41% and a net margin of 20.96%.The business had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.90 EPS. The business's revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Amgen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.700-23.100 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 22.32 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Amgen from $327.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Erste Group Bank reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated a "positive" rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $355.73.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Amgen

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,237 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.73, for a total value of $400,454.01. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 7,009 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,269,023.57. This represents a 15.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc NASDAQ: AMGN is a global biotechnology company founded in 1980 and headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering human therapeutics that address serious illnesses. Amgen's work centers on biologic medicines derived from cellular and molecular biology, with an emphasis on translating advances in human genetics and protein science into therapies for patients.

Amgen's commercial portfolio has historically included biologics used in oncology, supportive care, nephrology, bone health and cardiovascular disease.

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