Candriam S.C.A. Raises Position in American International Group, Inc. $AIG

Candriam S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG - Free Report) by 229.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 300,112 shares of the insurance provider's stock after buying an additional 209,030 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. owned approximately 0.06% of American International Group worth $22,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $636,782,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of American International Group by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,371,853 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $1,400,613,000 after purchasing an additional 4,661,246 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in American International Group by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,618,321 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $1,336,147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,210,363 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in American International Group by 7.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,046,055 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $2,045,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in American International Group by 22.0% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 10,256,290 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $805,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846,979 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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American International Group Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of AIG stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $79.13. 2,016,479 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,120,387. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. American International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $71.25 and a one year high of $87.29. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $76.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.53.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.22. American International Group had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current year.

American International Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from American International Group's previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. American International Group's dividend payout ratio is presently 35.27%.

American International Group News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting American International Group this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of American International Group from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $83.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of American International Group from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Barclays increased their target price on American International Group from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on American International Group from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $88.44.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AIG

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc (AIG) is a global insurance holding company that provides a broad range of property-casualty insurance, specialty insurance, and risk management solutions to institutional, commercial and individual customers. Through its operating subsidiaries, AIG underwrites commercial and personal lines products—ranging from general liability, property, and casualty coverages to specialty lines such as professional liability, surety, cyber and marine—along with related services designed to help clients manage and transfer risk.

The company also has a long history in life insurance, retirement solutions and asset management through businesses that have been restructured or separated over time.

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