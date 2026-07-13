Candriam S.C.A. Raises Position in Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. $OCUL

Candriam S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL - Free Report) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 949,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after buying an additional 107,614 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. owned 0.44% of Ocular Therapeutix worth $8,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OCUL. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 124.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Ocular Therapeutix in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ocular Therapeutix in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Ocular Therapeutix in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.21% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OCUL shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $25.00 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Chardan Capital boosted their price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ocular Therapeutix currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $25.11.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on OCUL

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ocular Therapeutix news, insider Pravin Dugel sold 21,156 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total value of $173,479.20. Following the sale, the insider owned 2,597,170 shares in the company, valued at $21,296,794. The trade was a 0.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 28,999 shares of company stock valued at $237,792 in the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ocular Therapeutix Price Performance

OCUL stock opened at $10.20 on Monday. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a one year low of $6.23 and a one year high of $16.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 0.88. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $9.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 14.73 and a current ratio of 14.81.

Ocular Therapeutix Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts, the company focuses on sustained-release drug delivery platforms designed to address key unmet needs in ophthalmology. Its proprietary hydrogel-based inserts and sealants aim to improve patient compliance and outcomes by providing controlled release of active pharmaceutical ingredients directly to ocular tissues.

The company's flagship product, DEXTENZA®, is a preservative-free, sustained-release dexamethasone intracanalicular insert approved by the U.S.

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