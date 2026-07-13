Candriam S.C.A. Sells 56,000 Shares of Buenaventura Mining Company Inc. $BVN

Candriam S.C.A. reduced its position in Buenaventura Mining Company Inc. (NYSE:BVN - Free Report) by 20.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 224,000 shares of the mining company's stock after selling 56,000 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. owned 0.09% of Buenaventura Mining worth $8,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Buenaventura Mining by 3,096,894.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,884,290 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $163,760,000 after buying an additional 5,884,100 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Buenaventura Mining by 738.7% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,979,757 shares of the mining company's stock worth $82,927,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624,485 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of Buenaventura Mining by 38.5% in the third quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 7,196,976 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $175,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999,475 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Buenaventura Mining by 244.2% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,742,829 shares of the mining company's stock worth $48,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,480 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Buenaventura Mining by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 13,473,909 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $374,979,000 after buying an additional 1,085,443 shares in the last quarter.

Buenaventura Mining Trading Up 0.2%

BVN opened at $30.07 on Monday. Buenaventura Mining Company Inc. has a one year low of $16.06 and a one year high of $44.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.42.

Buenaventura Mining (NYSE:BVN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The mining company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.23. Buenaventura Mining had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 47.72%.The firm had revenue of $624.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $666.00 million. Analysts predict that Buenaventura Mining Company Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BVN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Buenaventura Mining from $42.50 to $34.50 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Weiss Ratings cut Buenaventura Mining from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Buenaventura Mining from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Buenaventura Mining from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Buenaventura Mining has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $39.25.

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Buenaventura Mining Profile

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA. NYSE: BVN is one of Peru's leading precious metals producers, primarily engaged in the exploration, development and operation of gold, silver and base metal mines. Headquartered in Lima, the company's core activities cover the entire mining cycle from concession acquisition and project evaluation to extraction, milling and metal refining. Buenaventura also holds interests in smelting, refining and trading services, enabling it to market its products both domestically and internationally.

The company's principal assets include several operating mines in Peru such as Uchucchacua (silver-lead-zinc), Orcopampa (gold-silver) and the Tambomayo gold mine.

Further Reading

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