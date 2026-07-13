Candriam S.C.A. Takes $8.30 Million Position in Maze Therapeutics, Inc. $MAZE

Candriam S.C.A. bought a new position in shares of Maze Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAZE - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 278,167 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,303,000. Candriam S.C.A. owned 0.56% of Maze Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Maze Therapeutics by 128.3% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 646 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in Maze Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Maze Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Maze Therapeutics by 138.0% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,321 shares of the company's stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Maze Therapeutics by 82.6% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,632 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period.

Maze Therapeutics Price Performance

MAZE stock opened at $30.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 17.88 and a quick ratio of 17.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -12.08 and a beta of 2.14. Maze Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.81 and a 1 year high of $53.65.

Maze Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MAZE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $20.00 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Maze Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on MAZE. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Maze Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Maze Therapeutics from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Maze Therapeutics from $60.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Maze Therapeutics from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Maze Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $66.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on MAZE

Insider Buying and Selling at Maze Therapeutics

In other Maze Therapeutics news, CMO Harold Bernstein sold 14,609 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $436,809.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer directly owned 14,609 shares of the company's stock, valued at $436,809.10. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Atul Dandekar sold 7,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total transaction of $210,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 26,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,525. The trade was a 22.22% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 141,470 shares of company stock worth $3,887,939 in the last three months. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Maze Therapeutics

Maze Therapeutics, Inc NASDAQ: MAZE is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics by leveraging insights from human genetics and genomics. The company applies advanced data analytics and proprietary platforms to identify targets with strong genetic validation, aiming to de‐risk early drug discovery and accelerate the development of medicines for patients with serious diseases. Maze's approach centers on translating naturally occurring human mutations into a deeper understanding of disease biology, with an emphasis on validating therapeutic hypotheses before advancing into the clinic.

Since its inception, Maze has assembled a diversified pipeline of programs across metabolic, immunological and other therapeutic areas.

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