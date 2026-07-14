Candriam S.C.A. Trims Stock Holdings in Toll Brothers Inc. $TOL

Candriam S.C.A. reduced its position in Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL - Free Report) by 36.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,465 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 25,701 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.'s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $6,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Toll Brothers by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC now owns 187 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 91.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on TOL. Oppenheimer lowered Toll Brothers from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Benchmark began coverage on Toll Brothers in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded Toll Brothers from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their price target for the company from $146.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $164.44.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

NYSE:TOL opened at $148.13 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $144.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.88. Toll Brothers Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.52 and a fifty-two week high of $168.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 4.67.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The construction company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.14. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 11.66%.The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.50 EPS. The firm's revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Toll Brothers Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Toll Brothers's dividend payout ratio is 7.87%.

Insider Activity at Toll Brothers

In other Toll Brothers news, Chairman Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 77,957 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.58, for a total value of $12,206,507.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 321,256 shares in the company, valued at $50,302,264.48. This represents a 19.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen F. East sold 1,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total transaction of $139,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 13,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,877,847.40. This represents a 6.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 86,457 shares of company stock worth $13,468,657. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company's stock.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc is a publicly traded homebuilding company that focuses on designing and constructing luxury residential properties. The company's core business encompasses a broad range of housing products, including custom single-family homes, upscale condominium communities and rental apartment ventures. Toll Brothers emphasizes high-end finishes and architectural craftsmanship, positioning itself in the premium segment of the U.S. housing market.

In addition to traditional homebuilding, Toll Brothers operates specialized divisions to address evolving consumer preferences.

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