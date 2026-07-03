Cane Capital Partners LLC Acquires 965 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Cane Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 40.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,372 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company comprises approximately 1.4% of Cane Capital Partners LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Cane Capital Partners LLC's holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $3,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 84.2% in the third quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 35 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, 10Elms LLP raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 33.3% during the third quarter. 10Elms LLP now owns 40 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company's stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a "hold" rating to a "reduce" rating and reduced their price target for the company from $1,070.00 to $850.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,330.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,235.07.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Eli Lilly and Company

Key Headlines Impacting Eli Lilly and Company

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $1,208.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.50. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $623.78 and a fifty-two week high of $1,238.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,059.70 and a 200 day moving average of $1,026.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 42.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.51.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $1.58. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 105.77%. The company had revenue of $19.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $17.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.34 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company's quarterly revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Eli Lilly and Company's payout ratio is 24.58%.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Eli Lilly and Company, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Eli Lilly and Company wasn't on the list.

While Eli Lilly and Company currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here