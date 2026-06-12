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Canopy Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Written by MarketBeat
June 12, 2026
Broadcom logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Canopy Partners LLC increased its Broadcom stake by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, buying 1,427 additional shares and bringing its total to 10,981 shares valued at about $3.8 million. Broadcom now ranks as the fund’s 19th largest holding.
  • Wall Street remains broadly bullish on AVGO despite recent volatility, with several firms raising price targets and maintaining buy-equivalent ratings. Broadcom’s consensus rating is “Moderate Buy,” and the average target price is about $490.13.
  • Broadcom reported strong quarterly results and reiterated its AI strength, beating EPS and revenue estimates while revenue jumped 47.9% year over year. Even so, the stock has faced skepticism because investors view its AI guidance as conservative relative to its premium valuation.
  • Interested in Broadcom? Here are five stocks we like better.

Canopy Partners LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,981 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for 1.2% of Canopy Partners LLC's holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Canopy Partners LLC's holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baring Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Baring Financial LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Five Oceans Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 8,191 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $2,835,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV now owns 2,168 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,638 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 299 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Broadcom

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on AVGO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $515.00 price objective (up from $430.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $502.00 price objective on Broadcom and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $490.13.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Broadcom

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.31, for a total transaction of $358,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 32,352 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,592,045.12. This represents a 3.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 50,488 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.60, for a total value of $16,236,940.80. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 278,141 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $89,450,145.60. This represents a 15.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 324,282 shares of company stock worth $106,425,249 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Broadcom Price Performance

AVGO stock opened at $385.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 64.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.41. The business's 50-day moving average is $402.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $363.19. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.17 and a 1 year high of $495.00.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.13 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.61% and a net margin of 38.85%.Broadcom's revenue for the quarter was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.33%.

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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