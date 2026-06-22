Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Boosts Stock Position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. $CZR

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR - Free Report) by 1,704,257.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 443,133 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 443,107 shares during the quarter. Caesars Entertainment comprises about 1.3% of Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC owned about 0.22% of Caesars Entertainment worth $11,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CZR. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 456.7% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,119 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 181.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,042 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 87.1% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,817 shares of the company's stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stance Capital LLC bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. 91.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Caesars Entertainment Price Performance

Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $29.22 on Monday. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $17.86 and a one year high of $31.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.15 and a 200 day moving average of $25.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of -12.33 and a beta of 1.77.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.24). Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 4.19% and a negative return on equity of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.54) earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CZR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James Financial lowered shares of Caesars Entertainment from a "strong-buy" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Citizens Jmp raised their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Caesars Entertainment from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, May 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $32.53.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Caesars Entertainment

Insider Activity at Caesars Entertainment

In other Caesars Entertainment news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 81,566 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.35, for a total transaction of $2,393,962.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 18,263 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $536,019.05. This represents a 81.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael E. Pegram sold 16,897 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.46, for a total transaction of $497,785.62. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 293,463 shares of company stock valued at $8,609,241 over the last 90 days. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Caesars Entertainment Profile

Caesars Entertainment Corporation is a leading integrated gaming and hospitality company headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. The company owns and operates a global portfolio of resorts, casinos, and entertainment venues designed to deliver comprehensive hospitality experiences. Its business activities span hotel accommodations, gaming operations, food and beverage services, live events, and convention services, with a focus on delivering luxury and entertainment to both leisure and business travelers.

The company traces its lineage to the founding of Harrah's by William F.

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