Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Trims Stake in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC decreased its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,332 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after selling 4,241 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Vision Financial Markets LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Presidio Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC now owns 15,137 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,649 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,820 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cyr Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cyr Financial Inc. now owns 7,737 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $1,444,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Daiwa Securities Group increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Argus boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $303.84.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, Director Stephen C. Neal sold 15,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.73, for a total transaction of $3,343,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 116,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,053,803.55. The trade was a 11.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 885,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.17, for a total value of $186,000,450.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,207,271 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,094,412,146.07. The trade was a 14.53% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,901,125 shares of company stock worth $410,583,015. Insiders own 3.94% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about NVIDIA

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

NVIDIA Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $195.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.00. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1-year low of $151.49 and a 1-year high of $236.54. The company has a market cap of $4.74 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $81.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.42 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 62.97% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The firm's revenue was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. NVIDIA's payout ratio is currently 15.31%.

NVIDIA declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $80.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the computer hardware maker to repurchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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