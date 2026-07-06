Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Buys 10,154 Shares of Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 38.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,593 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after buying an additional 10,154 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC's holdings in Broadcom were worth $11,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospect Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Prospect Financial Services LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Broadcom by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,465 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $6,025,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Syntax Research Inc. raised its position in Broadcom by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Syntax Research Inc. now owns 13,113 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $4,058,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Lynch Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 1.6% in the first quarter. Lynch Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $5,741,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Broadcom News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Broadcom Stock Performance

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $360.45 on Monday. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $407.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $362.49. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $269.58 and a one year high of $495.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.13 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 38.85% and a return on equity of 41.61%. Broadcom's revenue was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 10.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.33%.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In related news, insider S. Ram Velaga sold 17,260 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.12, for a total transaction of $6,077,591.20. Following the sale, the insider owned 65,932 shares of the company's stock, valued at $23,215,975.84. This trade represents a 20.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 10,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.23, for a total value of $3,452,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 787,184 shares in the company, valued at $271,759,532.32. This trade represents a 1.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,987 shares of company stock worth $21,899,980. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on AVGO. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $525.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $525.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Seaport Research Partners restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $545.00 price objective (up from $430.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $493.24.

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About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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