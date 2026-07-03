Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 59.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,139 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 1,639 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC's holdings in Micron Technology were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 106,608,094 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $30,427,016,000 after buying an additional 1,954,644 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Micron Technology by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 52,749,817 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $15,061,310,000 after buying an additional 1,090,644 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,372,821 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $3,910,198,000 after buying an additional 155,860 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $6,433,456,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,396,655 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $4,679,771,000 after acquiring an additional 794,289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company's stock.

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Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $1,050.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $550.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $1,100.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $1,500.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $1,263.76.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MU

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 24,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.35, for a total transaction of $10,112,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 224,021 shares in the company, valued at $94,391,248.35. This represents a 9.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 40,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.26, for a total value of $21,450,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 424,503 shares in the company, valued at $227,643,978.78. This represents a 8.61% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 147,300 shares of company stock valued at $119,422,004 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Micron Technology Trading Down 5.5%

Shares of MU stock opened at $975.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.38 and a twelve month high of $1,255.00. The business's 50 day moving average is $867.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $549.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 2.14.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $25.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $21.39 by $3.72. The business had revenue of $41.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.91 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 55.91% and a return on equity of 71.13%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 345.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-32.000 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 72.94 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.36%.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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