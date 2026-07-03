Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Has $5.78 Million Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) by 32.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,466 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after selling 7,787 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC's holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curio Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 218 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Westfuller Advisors LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,949 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 866 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida raised its position in Home Depot by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida now owns 2,178 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Home Depot Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $357.73 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $289.10 and a 52-week high of $426.75. The company has a market capitalization of $356.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $323.60 and a 200-day moving average of $345.74.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $41.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.59 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 117.24% and a net margin of 8.41%.Home Depot's revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.56 EPS. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.690-15.278 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $2.33 per share. This represents a $9.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. Home Depot's payout ratio is 66.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Gordon Haskett raised their target price on Home Depot from $320.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $375.00 to $360.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $430.00 to $380.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Home Depot from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $371.71.

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Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

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