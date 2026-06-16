Capital Financial Group Inc. Co. ADV Makes New $1.89 Million Investment in ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM

Capital Financial Group Inc. Co. ADV acquired a new position in shares of ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,698 shares of the oil and gas company's stock, valued at approximately $1,889,000. ExxonMobil comprises 1.1% of Capital Financial Group Inc. Co. ADV's investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

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Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. boosted its position in ExxonMobil by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. now owns 54,640 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $6,575,000 after acquiring an additional 8,512 shares during the last quarter. LFG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in ExxonMobil in the 4th quarter valued at $894,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in ExxonMobil by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,504 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA increased its position in ExxonMobil by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA now owns 15,180 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $1,827,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Finally, Twin City Private Wealth LLC increased its position in ExxonMobil by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Twin City Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,500 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $2,587,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on XOM. Citigroup increased their target price on ExxonMobil from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. HSBC lifted their price target on ExxonMobil from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on ExxonMobil from $195.00 to $182.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on ExxonMobil from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on ExxonMobil from $159.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ExxonMobil currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $165.55.

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Trending Headlines about ExxonMobil

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ExxonMobil Trading Down 4.2%

Shares of ExxonMobil stock opened at $140.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $583.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.04. ExxonMobil Corporation has a 52 week low of $105.53 and a 52 week high of $176.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $151.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.73.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $83.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $81.13 billion. ExxonMobil had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 7.57%.ExxonMobil's quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ExxonMobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. ExxonMobil's payout ratio is currently 69.48%.

About ExxonMobil

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

Further Reading

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