Capital Financial Group Inc. Co. ADV Makes New Investment in Apple Inc. $AAPL

Capital Financial Group Inc. Co. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 18,748 shares of the iPhone maker's stock, valued at approximately $5,097,000. Apple comprises 2.8% of Capital Financial Group Inc. Co. ADV's portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Apple by 2,219.2% during the fourth quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. now owns 108,908 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $29,608,000 after acquiring an additional 104,212 shares during the last quarter. Innovative Wealth Building LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Innovative Wealth Building LLC now owns 4,771 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $1,297,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Stark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,072,000. LFG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,366,000. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 49,984 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $13,589,000 after buying an additional 5,644 shares in the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Apple Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $299.24 on Wednesday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $287.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $272.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $195.07 and a 1 year high of $317.40.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $111.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $109.46 billion. Apple had a net margin of 27.15% and a return on equity of 146.69%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 8.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 11th. This is a boost from Apple's previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Apple's payout ratio is presently 13.06%.

Insider Activity at Apple

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 64,949 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.23, for a total transaction of $16,511,984.27. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,280,418 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $833,980,668.14. The trade was a 1.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Ben Borders sold 1,274 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $369,460.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 38,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,226,770. The trade was a 3.19% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 97,759 shares of company stock worth $24,964,305. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Apple from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $314.59.

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Apple News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Apple Profile

Apple Inc NASDAQ: AAPL is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple's principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

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