Capital Financial Group Inc. Co. ADV Takes Position in Walmart Inc. $WMT

Capital Financial Group Inc. Co. ADV acquired a new stake in Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,806 shares of the retailer's stock, valued at approximately $981,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Entrust Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the retailer's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clayton Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 193.0% in the fourth quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 293 shares of the retailer's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Walmart Trading Down 0.2%

WMT opened at $120.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $961.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.60. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $125.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.88. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $93.62 and a one year high of $135.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The retailer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.66. The firm had revenue of $177.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $174.84 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 3.13%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Walmart has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.720-0.740 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $138.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, February 20th. Craig Hallum set a $150.00 price objective on Walmart in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Tigress Financial reissued a "buy" rating and set a $155.00 price objective (up from $150.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $138.85.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on WMT

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other Walmart news, EVP Latriece Watkins sold 11,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.97, for a total transaction of $1,308,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 120,203 shares in the company, valued at $14,300,550.91. This represents a 8.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher James Nicholas sold 2,900 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.92, for a total value of $359,368.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 577,853 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $71,607,543.76. This represents a 0.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 128,986 shares of company stock valued at $15,927,908 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company's stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

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