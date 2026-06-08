Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. Makes New Investment in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company $HPE

Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 26,829 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $644,000.

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Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clearstead Trust LLC increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 93.8% during the third quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the technology company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the technology company's stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, WealthCollab LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 121.8% during the fourth quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the technology company's stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company's stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of HPE stock opened at $49.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $65.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.67. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has a 1 year low of $17.49 and a 1 year high of $64.25.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.78 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 3.94%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.82) earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.350-3.450 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.930 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.1425 dividend. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise's payout ratio is 53.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, Director Bethany Mayer sold 6,482 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total transaction of $188,626.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 8,018 shares in the company, valued at $233,323.80. This represents a 44.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 24,251 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total value of $655,019.51. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 32,243 shares of the company's stock, valued at $870,883.43. The trade was a 42.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 702,402 shares of company stock valued at $18,440,171 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HPE. Loop Capital upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $35.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $37.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $28.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $39.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $64.65.

View Our Latest Stock Report on HPE

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) is an enterprise technology company that designs, develops and sells IT infrastructure, software and services for business and government customers. Its core offerings span servers, storage, networking, and related software, together with consulting, integration and support services aimed at modernizing and managing enterprise IT environments. HPE's product portfolio includes systems for traditional data centers as well as solutions for high-performance computing, edge computing and telecommunications infrastructure.

A major focus for HPE is hybrid cloud and consumption-based IT.

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