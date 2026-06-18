Capital Impact Advisors LLC Buys 54,412 Shares of Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 166.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,180 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after buying an additional 54,412 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises 3.1% of Capital Impact Advisors LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Capital Impact Advisors LLC's holdings in Tesla were worth $39,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $17,128,100,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,755,605 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $9,334,211,000 after buying an additional 7,450,766 shares during the period. Cardano Risk Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 882.8% in the fourth quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 8,202,060 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $3,688,630,000 after buying an additional 7,367,507 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 258,925,024 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $116,443,762,000 after buying an additional 6,538,720 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 132.2% in the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 6,157,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $2,738,141,000 after buying an additional 3,505,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Roth Mkm reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Tesla in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $404.37.

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Key Tesla News

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Tesla Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of TSLA opened at $396.38 on Thursday. The business's 50 day moving average is $401.11 and its 200 day moving average is $415.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 trillion, a PE ratio of 363.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.80. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $288.77 and a 12-month high of $498.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 3.95%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other Tesla news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total transaction of $9,985,506.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 48,399 shares in the company, valued at $18,300,145.89. This trade represents a 35.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 18,106 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,147,700. This represents a 14.21% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 57,824 shares of company stock valued at $21,657,588 in the last 90 days. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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