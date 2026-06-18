Capital Impact Advisors LLC Has $17.09 Million Stock Position in The Trade Desk $TTD

Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD - Free Report) by 182.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 450,119 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 290,724 shares during the quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Trade Desk worth $17,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 2,382.8% in the fourth quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 720 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Trade Desk by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 898 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Trade Desk in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Binnacle Investments Inc acquired a new position in Trade Desk in the third quarter worth $37,000. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on TTD shares. Evercore set a $27.00 price objective on Trade Desk in a research note on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group set a $31.00 price objective on Trade Desk and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Trade Desk from $98.00 to $55.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. HSBC lowered Trade Desk from a "buy" rating to a "reduce" rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn started coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a "sell" rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $33.91.

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Insider Transactions at Trade Desk

In other Trade Desk news, Director Samantha Jacobson sold 53,681 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total transaction of $1,134,816.34. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 13,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,912.86. This represents a 80.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.41% of the company's stock.

Trade Desk Price Performance

TTD stock opened at $18.16 on Thursday. The Trade Desk has a fifty-two week low of $18.15 and a fifty-two week high of $91.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.78.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.24). Trade Desk had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The business had revenue of $688.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Trade Desk will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trade Desk announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 25th that allows the company to buyback $350.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc NASDAQ: TTD is a technology company that provides a demand-side platform (DSP) for programmatic digital advertising. Its platform enables advertisers, agencies and other buyers to plan, purchase and measure ad inventory across digital channels, including display, video, mobile, audio, native and connected TV. By centralizing real‑time bidding, audience targeting and inventory access, the company aims to help clients optimize media spend and reach audiences at scale across publishers and ad exchanges.

Founded in 2009 by Jeff Green and Dave Pickles, The Trade Desk grew from a focus on programmatic display into a global ad‑tech provider.

Further Reading

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