Capital Impact Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. $COIN

Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN - Free Report) by 154.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,492 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange's stock after purchasing an additional 53,101 shares during the quarter. Coinbase Global accounts for 1.5% of Capital Impact Advisors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Capital Impact Advisors LLC's holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $19,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Brooklands Fund Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 99.0% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 201 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange's stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID lifted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 728.0% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 207 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange's stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Coinbase Global Stock Performance

Shares of COIN stock opened at $164.91 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $184.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.96. The stock has a market cap of $43.45 billion, a PE ratio of 62.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 3.32. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.36 and a 1 year high of $444.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($1.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($1.55). The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 4.16% and a net margin of 12.20%.The business's revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Coinbase Global News

Here are the key news stories impacting Coinbase Global this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts at multiple firms reaffirmed bullish ratings on Coinbase, with price targets ranging from $220 to $280, signaling confidence in upside from current levels.

Analysts at multiple firms reaffirmed bullish ratings on Coinbase, with price targets ranging from $220 to $280, signaling confidence in upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Jefferies said Coinbase’s expansion into tokenized equities and AI could broaden its addressable market and strengthen its “everything exchange” strategy.

Jefferies said Coinbase’s expansion into tokenized equities and AI could broaden its addressable market and strengthen its “everything exchange” strategy. Positive Sentiment: Coinbase launched AI-powered investing tools, including an AI investment adviser, alongside new trading features such as tokenized stocks, pre-IPO exposure, and portfolio transfers, which may improve user engagement and revenue diversification.

Coinbase launched AI-powered investing tools, including an AI investment adviser, alongside new trading features such as tokenized stocks, pre-IPO exposure, and portfolio transfers, which may improve user engagement and revenue diversification. Positive Sentiment: Coinbase’s move into tokenized U.S. equities, dividend-bearing onchain assets, and expanded stock/ETF trading could help it compete more directly with traditional brokerages and fintech platforms.

Coinbase’s move into tokenized U.S. equities, dividend-bearing onchain assets, and expanded stock/ETF trading could help it compete more directly with traditional brokerages and fintech platforms. Neutral Sentiment: Coinbase-linked political spending and pro-crypto election results, such as the Alabama Senate runoff win backed by a crypto PAC, suggest improving regulatory and political momentum for the industry. Article Title

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COIN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Coinbase Global from $252.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. President Capital raised their price target on Coinbase Global from $236.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Compass Point reissued a "sell" rating on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Monday, June 1st. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their price target on Coinbase Global from $254.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $142.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 5th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $250.65.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Coinbase Global

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Lawrence J. Brock sold 6,616 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.01, for a total transaction of $1,250,490.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 517 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $97,718.17. The trade was a 92.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,960 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.88, for a total value of $346,684.80. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 84,753 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,991,110.64. This represents a 2.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 30,647 shares of company stock valued at $5,740,941 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.66% of the company's stock.

Coinbase Global Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc is a U.S.-based company that operates one of the largest cryptocurrency exchange platforms. Founded in 2012 by Brian Armstrong and Fred Ehrsam and headquartered in San Francisco, Coinbase provides technology and infrastructure to buy, sell, store and use a broad range of digital assets. The company became a public company through a direct listing on the NASDAQ in April 2021 and offers services tailored to both retail and institutional customers.

Coinbase's product portfolio includes its consumer trading platform, a self-custody mobile wallet, and institutional services such as custody, prime brokerage and execution tools.

See Also

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