Capital Impact Advisors LLC Invests $36.89 Million in Datadog, Inc. $DDOG

Capital Impact Advisors LLC bought a new position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 271,264 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $36,889,000. Datadog comprises about 2.9% of Capital Impact Advisors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Capital Impact Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Datadog as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DDOG. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its position in shares of Datadog by 126.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 179 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Datadog by 1,461.5% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Datadog by 242.6% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.29% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DDOG. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Datadog from $160.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Datadog from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $295.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $178.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-one have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $238.34.

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Insider Activity

In other Datadog news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 53,912 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.05, for a total transaction of $14,612,847.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 531,311 shares of the company's stock, valued at $144,011,846.55. The trade was a 9.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 75,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.69, for a total transaction of $17,376,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 434,591 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $100,690,388.79. This represents a 14.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 1,359,860 shares of company stock worth $279,385,577 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.48% of the company's stock.

Datadog Trading Down 1.9%

Datadog stock opened at $226.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $184.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 596.41, a PEG ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 1.56. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.01 and a 52-week high of $278.70.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.12 million. Datadog had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 4.83%. Datadog's revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Datadog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.360-2.440 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.570-0.590 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About Datadog

Datadog NASDAQ: DDOG is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog's platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.

The company's product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.

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