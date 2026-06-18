Capital Impact Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Antero Resources Corporation $AR

Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR - Free Report) by 372.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,146,775 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock after acquiring an additional 904,081 shares during the period. Antero Resources makes up about 3.1% of Capital Impact Advisors LLC's holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Capital Impact Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Antero Resources worth $39,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Goodman Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the third quarter worth $14,791,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 201.6% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 68,884 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock worth $2,312,000 after buying an additional 46,045 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 215,470 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock worth $7,425,000 after buying an additional 94,260 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 56.9% during the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 406,900 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock worth $13,656,000 after buying an additional 147,571 shares during the period. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 213.9% during the third quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock worth $10,068,000 after buying an additional 204,420 shares during the period. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Antero Resources

In other news, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 185,826 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total value of $7,308,536.58. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 1,085,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,680,601.36. This trade represents a 14.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Yvette K. Schultz sold 39,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total value of $1,550,772.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 277,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,903,904.55. The trade was a 12.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Antero Resources Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE AR opened at $33.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Antero Resources Corporation has a 12-month low of $29.10 and a 12-month high of $45.75. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $36.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on AR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Antero Resources from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Research lowered Antero Resources from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Benchmark upgraded Antero Resources from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Williams Trading set a $56.00 price target on Antero Resources in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Antero Resources from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $50.06.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AR

Antero Resources Profile

Antero Resources Corporation is an independent exploration and production company focused on the development of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and oil properties in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company's operations target the Marcellus and Utica shales, where it applies advanced drilling and completion techniques to optimize recovery from its large acreage position. Antero's portfolio encompasses significant reserves of ethane, propane and other NGLs, alongside dry gas volumes that are positioned to serve both domestic and export markets.

Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, Antero Resources holds approximately 1.8 million net acres of leasehold interests across parts of West Virginia and Ohio.

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