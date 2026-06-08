Capital International Investors Buys 1,734,801 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. $CHD

Capital International Investors boosted its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD - Free Report) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,302,929 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,734,801 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned about 4.71% of Church & Dwight worth $947,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter worth $269,789,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter worth $75,506,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 16,363.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 773,283 shares of the company's stock worth $64,840,000 after acquiring an additional 768,586 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,050,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 486.4% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 586,939 shares of the company's stock worth $51,433,000 after acquiring an additional 486,850 shares during the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Church & Dwight Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $96.85 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.88 and a 200 day moving average of $92.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $22.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.47. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.33 and a 12 month high of $106.04.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Church & Dwight has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.710-3.810 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.3075 dividend. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. Church & Dwight's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.46%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Penry W. Price sold 5,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total value of $565,365.60. Following the transaction, the director owned 30,070 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,852,440.20. This represents a 16.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $91.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Evercore set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, May 4th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $111.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $102.59.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Church & Dwight

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc is a U.S.-based consumer products company best known for its Arm & Hammer baking soda business. Founded in 1846 with the manufacture and marketing of sodium bicarbonate, the company has grown into a diversified maker and marketer of household, personal care and specialty products. Church & Dwight is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker CHD and is headquartered in Ewing, New Jersey.

The company's portfolio spans a range of categories including household cleaning and laundry, oral care, personal care, sexual wellness and health & wellness.

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