Capital International Investors Increases Stock Position in IDACORP, Inc. $IDA

Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA - Free Report) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 406,728 shares of the energy company's stock after buying an additional 29,477 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned 0.75% of IDACORP worth $51,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get IDACORP alerts: Sign Up

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Torren Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDACORP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 630.0% in the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 219 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDACORP in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDACORP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 62.0% in the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.10% of the company's stock.

IDACORP Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of IDACORP stock opened at $140.15 on Wednesday. IDACORP, Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.12 and a 52-week high of $149.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $143.37 and a 200 day moving average of $137.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.49.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The energy company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. IDACORP had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The company had revenue of $403.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. IDACORP has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.250-6.450 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that IDACORP, Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDACORP Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. IDACORP's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other IDACORP news, VP James Bo D. Hanchey sold 1,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.95, for a total transaction of $211,425.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 2,138 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $301,351.10. This trade represents a 41.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho set a $157.00 price objective on shares of IDACORP in a research note on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of IDACORP from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley set a $147.00 price objective on shares of IDACORP in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "underweight" rating and issued a $121.00 price objective on shares of IDACORP in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of IDACORP from $159.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDACORP presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $148.57.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on IDACORP

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc is a diversified energy holding company headquartered in Boise, Idaho, whose primary subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, operates as a regulated electric utility. Through Idaho Power, the company provides generation, transmission and distribution services to residential, commercial and industrial customers. The company's service territory spans southern Idaho and eastern Oregon, where it serves over half a million customers with a mix of hydroelectric, natural gas, wind and solar generation assets.

Idaho Power's generation portfolio is anchored by a network of hydroelectric facilities along the Snake River system, complemented by natural-gas-fired plants and growing investments in renewable resources.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider IDACORP, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and IDACORP wasn't on the list.

While IDACORP currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here