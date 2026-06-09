Capital International Investors Raises Stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. $TEVA

Capital International Investors increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TEVA - Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,794,784 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 66,830 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned 0.24% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries worth $87,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 670,467 shares of the company's stock valued at $13,543,000 after acquiring an additional 69,000 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. raised its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 38,920,294 shares of the company's stock valued at $786,190,000 after acquiring an additional 427,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,360,762 shares of the company's stock valued at $47,687,000 after acquiring an additional 45,395 shares during the period. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $856,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 87.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 225,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,545,000 after acquiring an additional 105,000 shares during the period. 54.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Down 2.8%

TEVA stock opened at $33.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.84. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has a twelve month low of $14.99 and a twelve month high of $37.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.74.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 43.53% and a net margin of 9.01%. On average, equities analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TEVA shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $42.00 target price (up from $41.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $41.78.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Mark Sabag sold 144,180 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.99, for a total value of $5,044,858.20. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 80,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,825,792.40. This represents a 64.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Daniell sold 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total transaction of $1,062,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 55,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,973,727. This trade represents a 34.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 421,470 shares of company stock valued at $14,570,945 in the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. NYSE: TEVA is an Israeli multinational pharmaceutical company and one of the world's largest manufacturers of generic medicines. The company's core activities include the development, production and marketing of generic pharmaceuticals alongside a portfolio of specialty branded medicines. Teva supplies finished dosage forms and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) to markets around the globe and operates manufacturing and research facilities in multiple countries.

Teva's product range covers oral solids, injectables, inhalation products and other dosage forms across therapeutic areas such as central nervous system disorders, respiratory, oncology, pain and infectious disease.

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