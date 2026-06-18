Capital One Financial Corporation $COF is 14B Captial Management LP's 8th Largest Position

14B Captial Management LP decreased its stake in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 39.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,000 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 13,000 shares during the quarter. Capital One Financial comprises 3.9% of 14B Captial Management LP's portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. 14B Captial Management LP's holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $4,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 378,450 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $80,451,000 after buying an additional 53,961 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 416,935 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $88,632,000 after buying an additional 47,627 shares during the period. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 104,192 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $22,149,000 after buying an additional 14,700 shares during the period. Waverton Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,390.9% in the 3rd quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,181,834 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $251,323,000 after buying an additional 1,102,563 shares during the period. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 165,686 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $35,220,000 after acquiring an additional 48,243 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Celia Karam sold 1,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.58, for a total value of $336,822.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 61,579 shares in the company, valued at $11,858,883.82. This represents a 2.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Lia Dean sold 1,692 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.61, for a total transaction of $314,052.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 65,454 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,148,916.94. This trade represents a 2.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,040 shares of company stock worth $1,498,615. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Capital One Financial Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of COF opened at $200.69 on Thursday. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $174.24 and a 52 week high of $259.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $124.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.42, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.03. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $190.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.97.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $5.08 by ($0.66). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 4.29%.The company had revenue of $15.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.06 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 19.51 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Capital One Financial's dividend payout ratio is currently 112.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on COF shares. Argus reduced their price target on Capital One Financial from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on Capital One Financial from $275.00 to $235.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Capital One Financial from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Capital One Financial from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $213.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $258.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on COF

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation NYSE: COF is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company's core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF - Free Report).

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