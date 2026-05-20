Capital One Financial Corporation $COF Position Lessened by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. trimmed its position in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF - Free Report) by 71.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,423 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 242,460 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.'s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $23,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 550.0% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 130 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Strive Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the third quarter worth $28,000. Westfuller Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 661.1% during the fourth quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Capital One Financial Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of COF opened at $182.02 on Wednesday. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $174.98 and a 12-month high of $259.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.05. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $188.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.09.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.08 by ($0.66). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $15.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.06 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 19.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. Capital One Financial's payout ratio is currently 112.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $213.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $256.00 to $250.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Argus lowered their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $257.52.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Capital One Financial

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Neal Blinde sold 38,135 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.51, for a total transaction of $7,265,098.85. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 33,551 shares in the company, valued at $6,391,801.01. The trade was a 53.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jason P. Hanson sold 3,729 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $764,445.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 40,230 shares in the company, valued at $8,247,150. This represents a 8.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,904 shares of company stock valued at $9,528,159. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company's stock.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation NYSE: COF is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company's core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

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