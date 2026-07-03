Capital One Financial Corporation $COF Shares Bought by Leonteq Securities AG

Leonteq Securities AG grew its holdings in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF - Free Report) by 275.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,303 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 11,228 shares during the quarter. Leonteq Securities AG's holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $2,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Capital One Financial alerts: Sign Up

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 529.4% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 107 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1,312.5% in the 4th quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Strive Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital One Financial Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of COF opened at $204.94 on Friday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $191.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.84. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $174.24 and a 12-month high of $259.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $127.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.02.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.08 by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $15.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.68 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 19.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Capital One Financial's payout ratio is presently 112.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $275.00 to $235.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $260.19.

Read Our Latest Report on Capital One Financial

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In related news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 3,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.93, for a total transaction of $643,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 97,194 shares in the company, valued at $17,876,892.42. This trade represents a 3.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Celia Karam sold 1,749 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.58, for a total value of $336,822.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 61,579 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,858,883.82. This represents a 2.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation NYSE: COF is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company's core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Capital One Financial, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Capital One Financial wasn't on the list.

While Capital One Financial currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here