Capital One Financial Corporation $COF Shares Sold by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden lowered its position in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF - Free Report) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 173,031 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 23,200 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden's holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $41,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Capital Corp MA ADV increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Compass Capital Corp MA ADV now owns 9,788 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,372,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 25,837 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $6,262,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 47,753 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $11,573,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 560,116 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $135,750,000 after buying an additional 29,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Research Partners LLC increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Investment Research Partners LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company's stock.

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Capital One Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:COF opened at $182.04 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.52. The company has a market cap of $113.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $174.24 and a 52 week high of $259.64.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.08 by ($0.66). The business had revenue of $15.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.68 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 4.29%.The business's revenue was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 19.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Capital One Financial's payout ratio is 112.28%.

Capital One Financial News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Capital One Financial this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

COF has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $275.00 to $235.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $300.00 to $273.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $283.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Argus dropped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $258.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on COF

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Celia Karam sold 1,749 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.58, for a total transaction of $336,822.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 61,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,858,883.82. The trade was a 2.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Lia Dean sold 1,692 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.61, for a total transaction of $314,052.12. Following the transaction, the insider owned 65,454 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,148,916.94. The trade was a 2.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 8,040 shares of company stock worth $1,498,615 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company's stock.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation NYSE: COF is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company's core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

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