Capital One Financial Corporation $COF Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,112,099 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 169,161 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.33% of Capital One Financial worth $511,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 330.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,587 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 10,428 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 44.3% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 8,968 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 118.3% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $1,086,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Capital One Financial

In other news, insider Lia Dean sold 1,692 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.61, for a total transaction of $314,052.12. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 65,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,148,916.94. This trade represents a 2.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Celia Karam sold 1,749 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.58, for a total transaction of $336,822.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 61,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,858,883.82. This trade represents a 2.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,040 shares of company stock worth $1,498,615. Insiders own 0.78% of the company's stock.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Shares of COF opened at $200.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $124.89 billion, a PE ratio of 70.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.03. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $190.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.97. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $174.24 and a 12-month high of $259.64.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $5.08 by ($0.66). The business had revenue of $15.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.68 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 4.29%.The business's revenue was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 19.51 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Capital One Financial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on COF shares. Rothschild & Co Redburn cut their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $213.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $275.00 to $235.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 10th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $258.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on COF

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation NYSE: COF is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company's core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

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