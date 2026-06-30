Capital One Financial Corporation $COF Shares Sold by Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ

Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ trimmed its holdings in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 314,735 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 20,399 shares during the period. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ owned 0.05% of Capital One Financial worth $57,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COF. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Capital One Financial by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,897,238 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $13,789,615,000 after acquiring an additional 360,071 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,476,462 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $3,023,795,000 after acquiring an additional 638,158 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,677,981 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,103,196,000 after acquiring an additional 323,350 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,089,803,000. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 8,614,766 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,087,878,000 after purchasing an additional 234,649 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COF has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and set a $224.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Monday. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $254.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $258.52.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on COF

Capital One Financial Stock Down 0.9%

COF opened at $202.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.03. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $174.24 and a 12 month high of $259.64.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $5.08 by ($0.66). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $15.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.06 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 19.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Capital One Financial's dividend payout ratio is 112.28%.

Insider Transactions at Capital One Financial

In related news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 3,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.93, for a total transaction of $643,755.00. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 97,194 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $17,876,892.42. The trade was a 3.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Celia Karam sold 1,749 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.58, for a total transaction of $336,822.42. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 61,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,858,883.82. This represents a 2.76% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 8,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,498,615 in the last ninety days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation NYSE: COF is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company's core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

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