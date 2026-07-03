Capital One Financial Corporation $COF Stake Increased by Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF - Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,549 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 7,005 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.'s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $21,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 529.4% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 107 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,312.5% in the 4th quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, CrossGen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company's stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts: Sign Up

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 3,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.93, for a total value of $643,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 97,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,876,892.42. This represents a 3.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Celia Karam sold 1,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.58, for a total transaction of $336,822.42. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 61,579 shares in the company, valued at $11,858,883.82. The trade was a 2.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Monday. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $254.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $213.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn dropped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $260.19.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE:COF opened at $204.94 on Friday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $191.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.84. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $174.24 and a 52 week high of $259.64. The company has a market capitalization of $127.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.08 by ($0.66). The business had revenue of $15.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.68 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 10.59%. Capital One Financial's revenue was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.06 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 19.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Capital One Financial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.28%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation NYSE: COF is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company's core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Capital One Financial, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Capital One Financial wasn't on the list.

While Capital One Financial currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here