Capital Planning LLC Decreases Stake in Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR

Capital Planning LLC lessened its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR - Free Report) by 85.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,661 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 50,564 shares during the period. Quanta Services makes up about 1.5% of Capital Planning LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Capital Planning LLC's holdings in Quanta Services were worth $4,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lewis Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 2.5% during the first quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC now owns 692 shares of the construction company's stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Quanta Services by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 917 shares of the construction company's stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Portfolio Management LLC raised its stake in Quanta Services by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Quantum Portfolio Management LLC now owns 946 shares of the construction company's stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Quanta Services by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the construction company's stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Sunburst Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Quanta Services by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company's stock.

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Quanta Services Stock Performance

NYSE PWR opened at $665.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.31, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $713.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $588.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $363.01 and a fifty-two week high of $788.75.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 3.67%.The company's revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. Quanta Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.550-14.250 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Quanta Services declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, May 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Quanta Services's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.04%.

Insider Activity at Quanta Services

In related news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 130,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $770.65, for a total transaction of $100,184,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 556,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,183,462.15. This trade represents a 18.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Paul Nobel sold 4,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $756.98, for a total transaction of $3,027,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 8,080 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,116,398.40. The trade was a 33.11% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 159,992 shares of company stock valued at $123,244,714. Insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research lowered Quanta Services from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Quanta Services from $654.00 to $857.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $627.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer raised shares of Quanta Services from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $800.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $580.00 to $693.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $755.18.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PWR

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc is a leading specialty contractor that provides comprehensive infrastructure solutions for the electric power, pipeline and energy, and communications markets. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company delivers engineering, procurement, construction, installation, maintenance and repair services that support the development, modernization and ongoing operation of critical energy and communications networks.

In the electric power sector, Quanta works on transmission and distribution systems, substation construction and grid modernization projects that include integration of renewable generation and energy storage.

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