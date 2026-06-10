Capital Research Global Investors Has $48.90 Million Stock Holdings in St. Joe Company (The) $JOE

Capital Research Global Investors lessened its holdings in shares of St. Joe Company (The) (NYSE:JOE - Free Report) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 823,697 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 106,521 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned approximately 1.43% of St. Joe worth $48,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JOE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of St. Joe by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,959,298 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $294,866,000 after purchasing an additional 179,877 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of St. Joe by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 407,438 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $20,160,000 after purchasing an additional 144,121 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in St. Joe in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,347,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in St. Joe by 155.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 194,664 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $9,285,000 after acquiring an additional 118,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in St. Joe by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 211,926 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $10,109,000 after acquiring an additional 37,163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.67% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on JOE. Wall Street Zen cut St. Joe from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. Weiss Ratings cut St. Joe from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

View Our Latest Analysis on JOE

Insider Buying and Selling at St. Joe

In other news, major shareholder Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 29,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total value of $1,888,480.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 15,458,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,652,570.88. This represents a 0.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 636,300 shares of company stock valued at $41,918,716. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company's stock.

St. Joe News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting St. Joe this week:

Positive Sentiment: St. Joe shares are getting some support from its recently declared quarterly dividend of $0.16 per share, with the ex-dividend date on June 9 and payment scheduled for June 25. Income-focused investors may view the payout as a sign of stable cash generation. St. Joe insider trades and dividend details

St. Joe shares are getting some support from its recently declared quarterly dividend of $0.16 per share, with the ex-dividend date on June 9 and payment scheduled for June 25. Income-focused investors may view the payout as a sign of stable cash generation. Neutral Sentiment: Despite recent insider selling, major shareholder Bruce Berkowitz still holds a very large stake in the company after selling 29,000 shares on June 8 and additional blocks on June 4 and June 5. The sales are modest relative to his overall ownership, so the signal is more watchful than alarming. Insider sale alert

Despite recent insider selling, major shareholder Bruce Berkowitz still holds a very large stake in the company after selling 29,000 shares on June 8 and additional blocks on June 4 and June 5. The sales are modest relative to his overall ownership, so the signal is more watchful than alarming. Neutral Sentiment: There were no new earnings results or major operational updates in the latest news flow; the company’s most recent quarterly results already showed solid profitability, with $0.24 EPS and $99.04 million in revenue. St. Joe stock overview

St. Joe Trading Up 1.1%

JOE stock opened at $65.44 on Wednesday. St. Joe Company has a 1-year low of $45.75 and a 1-year high of $73.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.73 and a beta of 1.28. The business's 50 day moving average is $65.71 and its 200-day moving average is $65.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. St. Joe had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 21.61%.The company had revenue of $99.04 million for the quarter.

St. Joe Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. St. Joe's dividend payout ratio is currently 32.99%.

St. Joe Profile

The St. Joe Company NYSE: JOE is a leading real estate development and asset management firm focused on Northwest Florida. Headquartered in Jacksonville, the company owns and manages approximately 171,000 acres of land across Bay, Gulf, Franklin and Walton counties. St. Joe's core businesses include residential community development, commercial real estate, and hospitality, with an emphasis on master-planned neighborhoods, office and retail campuses, resort hotels and mixed-use town centers.

Founded in 1936 as a paper manufacturing company, St.

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