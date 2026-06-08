Capital Research Global Investors Increases Stock Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Free Report) by 177.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,551,249 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 2,913,368 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned 0.54% of Marvell Technology worth $386,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Marvell Technology alerts: Sign Up

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 23.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,610,208 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $6,692,830,000 after buying an additional 15,166,976 shares during the last quarter. Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. now owns 134,642 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $11,442,000 after buying an additional 22,837 shares during the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 158,588 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $13,477,000 after buying an additional 32,130 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. increased its position in Marvell Technology by 23.3% during the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 68,254 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $5,738,000 after purchasing an additional 12,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp increased its position in Marvell Technology by 60.5% during the third quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 32,032 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 12,076 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on MRVL. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set an "outperform" rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $150.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, HSBC set a $300.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $218.58.

View Our Latest Analysis on MRVL

More Marvell Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Raymond James raised its price target on Marvell to $235 from $105 and reiterated a Strong Buy rating, reflecting continued analyst confidence. Raymond James Raises its Price Target on Marvell (MRVL) to $235 from $105

Raymond James raised its price target on Marvell to $235 from $105 and reiterated a Strong Buy rating, reflecting continued analyst confidence. Neutral Sentiment: Marvell received unusual call-option activity, which may signal trader interest, but it does not by itself change the fundamental outlook.

Marvell received unusual call-option activity, which may signal trader interest, but it does not by itself change the fundamental outlook. Neutral Sentiment: There was ongoing speculation that Marvell could be added to the S&P 500 in an upcoming index rebalancing, which could provide a passive-fund boost if it happens.

There was ongoing speculation that Marvell could be added to the S&P 500 in an upcoming index rebalancing, which could provide a passive-fund boost if it happens. Negative Sentiment: Broader chip stocks sold off after Broadcom’s outlook disappointed Wall Street, dragging MRVL down with the sector. Micron, Marvell, and Broadcom lead chipmakers' premarket losses

Broader chip stocks sold off after Broadcom’s outlook disappointed Wall Street, dragging MRVL down with the sector. Negative Sentiment: Several reports warned that Marvell was overbought after its rapid run-up, making it vulnerable to profit-taking and a momentum unwind. Why Is Marvell Technology Stock Falling On Friday?

Marvell Technology Price Performance

Marvell Technology stock opened at $263.47 on Monday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.44 and a 52-week high of $324.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $164.84 and a 200-day moving average of $112.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.23, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.80. Marvell Technology had a net margin of 28.99% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Marvell Technology has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.880-0.980 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Marvell Technology's dividend payout ratio is presently 8.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Chris Koopmans sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.87, for a total value of $2,058,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 237,392 shares of the company's stock, valued at $48,871,891.04. This represents a 4.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.26, for a total transaction of $1,329,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 739,397 shares of the company's stock, valued at $131,065,512.22. The trade was a 1.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 255,060 shares of company stock valued at $31,959,772. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Marvell Technology, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Marvell Technology wasn't on the list.

While Marvell Technology currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here