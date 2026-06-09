Capital Research Global Investors Makes New Investment in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. $SWKS

Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,612,979 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $102,279,000. Capital Research Global Investors owned approximately 1.07% of Skyworks Solutions as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 488.6% during the 4th quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 412 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 137.1% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 486 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $76.61.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $75.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.27 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.76. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $51.93 and a one year high of $90.90.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $943.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $901.76 million. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The firm's revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. Skyworks Solutions has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.030-1.030 EPS. Research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. Skyworks Solutions's dividend payout ratio is presently 117.84%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc is a leading semiconductor company that designs and manufactures analog and mixed-signal semiconductors for use in radio frequency (RF) and mobile communications markets. The company's portfolio includes power amplifiers, front-end modules, switches, filters, low-noise amplifiers, and other components that enable wireless connectivity in smartphones, tablets, wearables, automotive telematics, and broadband infrastructure. With a focus on energy efficiency and integration, Skyworks serves a broad range of customers in the mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), automotive, connected home, and industrial end markets.

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Skyworks operates a network of design, development, and manufacturing facilities across North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region.

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