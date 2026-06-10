Capital Research Global Investors Takes Position in IDACORP, Inc. $IDA

Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 351,700 shares of the energy company's stock, valued at approximately $44,511,000. Capital Research Global Investors owned about 0.65% of IDACORP at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IDA. Torren Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDACORP during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of IDACORP by 630.0% during the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 219 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDACORP during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDACORP during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IDACORP by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.10% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on IDA. Wall Street Zen raised shares of IDACORP from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an "underweight" rating and set a $121.00 price objective on shares of IDACORP in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Weiss Ratings raised shares of IDACORP from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of IDACORP from $159.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of IDACORP from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $148.57.

Read Our Latest Analysis on IDACORP

IDACORP Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of NYSE:IDA opened at $140.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. IDACORP, Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.12 and a 52-week high of $149.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $143.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.19. The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.49.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The energy company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. IDACORP had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The company had revenue of $403.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. IDACORP has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.250-6.450 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that IDACORP, Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDACORP Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. IDACORP's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at IDACORP

In other news, VP James Bo D. Hanchey sold 1,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.95, for a total transaction of $211,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 2,138 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $301,351.10. This trade represents a 41.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc is a diversified energy holding company headquartered in Boise, Idaho, whose primary subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, operates as a regulated electric utility. Through Idaho Power, the company provides generation, transmission and distribution services to residential, commercial and industrial customers. The company's service territory spans southern Idaho and eastern Oregon, where it serves over half a million customers with a mix of hydroelectric, natural gas, wind and solar generation assets.

Idaho Power's generation portfolio is anchored by a network of hydroelectric facilities along the Snake River system, complemented by natural-gas-fired plants and growing investments in renewable resources.

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