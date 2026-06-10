Capital World Investors Invests $31.87 Million in GitLab Inc. $GTLB

Capital World Investors purchased a new position in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 849,257 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $31,873,000. Capital World Investors owned about 0.50% of GitLab as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of GitLab by 124.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 558 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of GitLab in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GitLab in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of GitLab by 92.7% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company's stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in GitLab during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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GitLab Price Performance

NASDAQ:GTLB opened at $30.30 on Wednesday. GitLab Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.73 and a 12-month high of $52.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -189.38 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.88.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $264.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.23 million. GitLab had a positive return on equity of 0.31% and a negative net margin of 2.49%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. GitLab has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.170-0.180 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that GitLab Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GTLB shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a "buy" rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of GitLab in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on GitLab from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on GitLab from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Weiss Ratings upgraded GitLab from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on GitLab from $45.00 to $26.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $36.64.

Get Our Latest Research Report on GitLab

Insider Buying and Selling at GitLab

In other GitLab news, Director Matthew Jacobson sold 459,799 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total transaction of $10,285,703.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sytse Sijbrandij sold 116,200 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.85, for a total value of $2,887,570.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 15,018,251 shares in the company, valued at $373,203,537.35. The trade was a 0.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 1,392,308 shares of company stock worth $31,654,249 in the last ninety days. 10.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GitLab Company Profile

GitLab Inc NASDAQ: GTLB is a leading provider of a unified DevOps platform designed to streamline the software development lifecycle. Founded in 2011 by Dmitriy Zaporozhets and Sid Sijbrandij, the company initially gained recognition for its open-source Git repository manager. Over time, GitLab expanded its offerings to encompass planning, source code management, continuous integration/continuous deployment (CI/CD), security testing, and monitoring in a single application. This integrated approach enables development teams to collaborate efficiently, reduce toolchain complexity, and accelerate release cycles.

The GitLab platform is offered through both cloud-hosted and self-managed deployment models, catering to organizations of all sizes.

See Also

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