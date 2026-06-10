Capital World Investors Purchases Shares of 2,529,511 WisdomTree, Inc. $WT

Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,529,511 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $30,835,000. Capital World Investors owned about 1.80% of WisdomTree at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WT. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in WisdomTree by 236.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,674,630 shares of the company's stock valued at $134,477,000 after acquiring an additional 6,799,654 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in WisdomTree by 116.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,389,653 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823,777 shares during the last quarter. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree during the third quarter valued at $24,125,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in WisdomTree by 463.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,697,707 shares of the company's stock valued at $23,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree during the 2nd quarter worth about $15,649,000. Institutional investors own 78.64% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In related news, insider David M. Yates sold 15,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total value of $270,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 157,499 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,844,431.94. This trade represents a 8.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO R Jarrett Lilien sold 30,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total transaction of $569,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 1,110,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,083,552.55. The trade was a 2.63% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $16.80 price objective on shares of WisdomTree in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of WisdomTree from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $18.00 price objective on shares of WisdomTree in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Northland Securities set a $22.00 price objective on shares of WisdomTree in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of WisdomTree from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $18.80.

Check Out Our Latest Report on WT

WisdomTree Price Performance

WT stock opened at $17.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 41.85 and a beta of 1.15. The company's 50-day moving average is $17.55 and its 200-day moving average is $15.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 4.18. WisdomTree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.98 and a 1 year high of $19.85.

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. WisdomTree had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 33.31%. The company had revenue of $159.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $156.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The business's revenue was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that WisdomTree, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WisdomTree Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. WisdomTree's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.27%.

WisdomTree Company Profile

WisdomTree Investments, Inc NYSE: WT is a U.S.-based asset management firm specializing in exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and exchange-traded products (ETPs). Founded in 2006 by Jonathan Steinberg and headquartered in New York City, WisdomTree has developed a reputation for pioneering smart-beta and fundamentally weighted indexing approaches. The company designs strategies that seek to enhance returns and reduce volatility by weighting constituents based on dividends, earnings or other financial metrics rather than relying solely on market capitalization.

WisdomTree offers a broad suite of investment products covering equities, fixed income, currencies, commodities and digital assets.

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