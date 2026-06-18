Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC Acquires 37,000 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. $ELV

Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV - Free Report) by 97.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,000 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 37,000 shares during the period. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC's holdings in Elevance Health were worth $26,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ELV. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth $5,941,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Elevance Health by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 461,693 shares of the company's stock worth $149,182,000 after purchasing an additional 109,462 shares during the period. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth $7,362,000. Prana Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Elevance Health by 798.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 51,633 shares of the company's stock worth $16,684,000 after purchasing an additional 45,889 shares during the period. Finally, Loews Corp increased its holdings in Elevance Health by 107.5% during the 3rd quarter. Loews Corp now owns 110,000 shares of the company's stock worth $35,543,000 after purchasing an additional 57,000 shares during the period. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Elevance Health alerts: Sign Up

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 151 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.77, for a total transaction of $60,667.27. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 10,734 shares in the company, valued at $4,312,599.18. The trade was a 1.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Elevance Health Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of NYSE:ELV opened at $392.04 on Thursday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $273.71 and a 12-month high of $426.98. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $372.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $346.21. The company has a market capitalization of $85.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $12.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.74 by $1.84. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 2.62%.The firm had revenue of $49.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $11.97 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Elevance Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.850- EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 26.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.72 per share. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 10th. Elevance Health's payout ratio is 29.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ELV has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on Elevance Health from $435.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Citigroup upgraded Elevance Health to a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Elevance Health from $317.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Elevance Health from $396.00 to $399.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Elevance Health from $395.00 to $391.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Elevance Health currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $416.11.

Get Our Latest Report on ELV

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc NYSE: ELV is a large U.S.-based health benefits company that provides a broad range of health insurance products and related services. Headquartered in Indianapolis, the company rebranded from Anthem, Inc to Elevance Health in 2022 while continuing to operate consumer-facing health plans under established state and national brands. Gail Boudreaux serves as chief executive officer and president, leading the company's strategic focus on integrated health care and benefit delivery.

Elevance's core activities include offering medical and specialty health plans for individuals, employers and government programs, including Medicare and Medicaid managed-care products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Elevance Health, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Elevance Health wasn't on the list.

While Elevance Health currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here